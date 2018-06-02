Double-decker Lothian bus crashes into Japanese restaurant

The collision occurred on Forrest Road in Edinburgh city centre on Friday night.

Aftermath: Restaurant was only slightly damaged. STV

A double-decker bus crashed into a Japanese restaurant in Edinburgh city centre.

The collision occurred on Forrest Road at around 10pm on Friday.

The bus is believed to have been moving at a slow speed and the outside of the Koyama restaurant was only slightly damaged.

Forrest Road was shut for a short time while the emergency services were on the scene.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in the collision.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.