Double-decker Lothian bus crashes into Japanese restaurant
The collision occurred on Forrest Road in Edinburgh city centre on Friday night.
A double-decker bus crashed into a Japanese restaurant in Edinburgh city centre.
The collision occurred on Forrest Road at around 10pm on Friday.
The bus is believed to have been moving at a slow speed and the outside of the Koyama restaurant was only slightly damaged.
Forrest Road was shut for a short time while the emergency services were on the scene.
Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in the collision.
