Car plunges into burn after ploughing through Asda hedge

The incident happened at the supermarket in Dunfermline on Saturday afternoon.

Lyne Burn: Car submerged after ploughing through hedge. Fife Jammers

Two people had to be rescued by firefighters after their car ploughed through a hedge at an Asda supermarket and plunged into a burn.

The incident happened near the store on St Leonards Street in Dunfermline at about 12.15pm on Saturday.

The pair were removed from the vehicle by specially-trained firefighters and checked over by paramedics at the scene.

Neither are believed to have been seriously hurt. Their car is understood to have driven through a hedge at the edge of the supermarket's car park.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 12.15pm to reports of a car in water near St Leonard's Street.

"We mobilised a number of fire engines and a specialist water rescue unit.

"Firefighters assisted two people from the vehicle to a place of safety before handing them over to the care of paramedics for precautionary checks."

