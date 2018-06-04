Seagull 'trapped overnight' in ScotRail train carriage

The front carriage was out of use after it left a 'trail of blood' on a Leuchars to Edinburgh train.

Seagull: 'Repeatedly crashed into the windows' of coach. SWNS

A seagull has reportedly been trapped overnight in the front carriage of a ScotRail train.

A commuter tweeted that the front coach of the 7.11am service between Leuchars and Edinburgh had been out of use due to the bird.

Believed to be a seagull, the bird "became trapped in the carriage and repeatedly crashed into the windows, leaving a trail of blood and debris".

Replying to Baktosch Gillan's tweet, a ScotRail social media manager said it was "one of the oddest events I've heard of in a while" and apologised for the reduced capacity on board the service.

Several other faults caused rush-hour disruption for rail commuters on Monday morning, particularly around the east coast and central belt.

Signalling problems at Drem led to replacement buses from North Berwick for passengers going to Edinburgh.

There were also only three carriages for a number of rush hour services travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street.

