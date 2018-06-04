Machete-wielding robber steals cash in petrol station raid

Two workers were left 'terrified' during the incident at the Tesco station in Midlothian.

Tesco: Two workers were inside the petrol station. Google 2018

A man brandishing a machete stole more than £100 during a raid on a petrol station in Midlothian.

Two workers were left "terrified" during the incident at the Tesco station in Penicuik.

The man entered the station on Edinburgh Road armed with a machete at 9.25am on Saturday.

He took a three-figure sum from the tills before running away towards Carlops Avenue.

Police said the suspect is in his late teens or early twenties and had short blond hair.

Detective sergeant James Welsh said: "This was a terrifying incident for the staff within the petrol station, though, thankfully, neither were injured as a result.

"We are conducting significant inquiries within the Penicuik area to identify the suspect and anyone who can assist us is urged to contact police immediately.

"It is believed the man may have been loitering around the boundary wall at the entrance to Tesco around 30 minutes prior to the robbery and so members of the public who remember seeing this individual, or who have any other information relevant to this investigation, should also get in touch."

