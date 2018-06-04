Teenager charged with rape of woman at block of flats

Police were called to the Craigour Place area of Little France, Edinburgh at 11pm on Thursday.

Police: The alleged victim was a 48 year-old woman. Google

A teenager has been been charged with the rape of a woman at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Police were called the Craigour Place area of Little France around 11pm on Thursday after reports of a serious sex assault on a 48-year-old.

Mikey Hoc, 18, made no plea or declaration when he appeared in private before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.