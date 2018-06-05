Popcorn piñata created for pigs' playtime exhibition

A project involving artists and Scotland's Rural College explored pigs' capacity to play.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5793657803001-news-180601-pig-16x9.jpg" />

A popcorn-dispensing piñata for pigs has been created for a special exhibition exploring how the animals play.

Scotland's Rural College in Edinburgh worked with an Edinburgh College of Art lecturer for the project.

Over a week, the ECA's Andrea Rose and other artists created eight "sculptural objects" which they hoped would appeal to both humans and pigs.

The materials used encouraged the pigs to smell, tear and eat the objects.

A pig version of KerPlunk was also among the objects created.

Professor Alistair Lawrence said the project explored how enrichment could contribute to the welfare of farmed animals.

Prof Lawrence said: "The inclusion of animal-based welfare measures such as the ability to move freely and a positive human-animal relationship among the proposed guiding principles for World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) animal welfare standards reflects that positive welfare is now an active topic of discussion on the world stage."

Visitors to the Roslin Institute in Midlothian will be able to see a video of the pigs playing throughout June.

