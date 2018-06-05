Scots girl, 13, to represent GB in wakeboard championships

Eve Smith-Lang from Dunbar is heading to Milan for the European Championships.

Wakeboarding: Eve won national championships.

A 13-year-old girl from East Lothian has been selected for the GB wakeboarding team after winning the Scottish championships.

Eve Smith-Lang, from Dunbar, will be the first ever Scottish girl to represent the British team in the European Championships in Milan.

In 2016, she won the national championships in the under-15 category aged 11.

The schoolgirl trained at Foxlake Adventures, which provides sporting opportunities to children in the county.

Team: Trained at Foxlake Adventures.

Eve said: "If it hadn't been for Foxlake's links with my primary school in Dunbar, I would never have had the chance to try out this amazing sport five years ago.

"From the very first day on the water I loved it and knew this was going to be a sport that would become my passion.

"Over the past five years I have worked really hard to improve and continually get better and have been lucky enough to compete and win different competitions all over the UK."

She continued: "The biggest surprise yet has to be getting picked to represent my country with the GB Wakeboard Team in Milan, which I still can't believe.

"Huge thanks to all of my coaches who have helped me along the way, who I definitely couldn't have done it without."

Eve's mum, Sarah said: "We are so immensely proud of Eve for being selected to join the GB team, which she has worked really hard for.

"She has been so lucky to have some great coaches help her to achieve this goal, who have encouraged, supported and inspired her over the last five years and kept her motivated."

James Barbour, director of Foxlake Adventures, said: "Huge congratulations from the whole team at Foxlake Adventures to Eve for being chosen to represent team GB at the European Championships.

"She is an incredibly talented young girl who we are delighted to support and look forward to seeing how she progresses over the years."

