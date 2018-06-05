Teenager charged after 'bacon left on mosque door handles'

The incident is said to have happened at Dunfermline Central Mosque in Fife.

Dunfermline: Man due in court. Google 2018

A teenager has been charged after bacon was allegeldy left on the door handles of a mosque.

The incident is said to have happened at Dunfermline Central Mosque in Fife at 2am on Sunday, April 29.

The 19-year-old man has also been charged in connection with a fire-raising incident at a takeaway on the town's Queensferry Road on Friday, May 18.

He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

