Teenager charged after 'bacon left on mosque door handles'
The incident is said to have happened at Dunfermline Central Mosque in Fife.
A teenager has been charged after bacon was allegeldy left on the door handles of a mosque.
The incident is said to have happened at Dunfermline Central Mosque in Fife at 2am on Sunday, April 29.
The 19-year-old man has also been charged in connection with a fire-raising incident at a takeaway on the town's Queensferry Road on Friday, May 18.
He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
