Student drink-driver who hit boy, 15, found dead in prison

Katie Allan, who was 20 at the time of the incident, died in Polmont Prison near Falkirk.

A student who ploughed into a teenage runner while drunk before fleeing the scene has been found dead in prison.

Katie Allan, who was 20 at the time of the incident, died in Polmont Prison near Falkirk on Monday.

The Glasgow University student was jailed for 16 months in March.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: "We can confirm Katie Allan passed away at Polmont.

"A fatal accident inquiry will be held."

Allan, who studied Geography, drank four pints of cider before trying to drive home from the pub at 9pm on August 10 last year.

But as she travelled through Giffnock, Glasgow, she hit a central reservation, lost control and struck a 15-year-old boy.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard the force of the impact ripped off the bumper of her Ford Fiesta.

Allan then sped off leaving her victim lying unconscious on the pavement with blood pouring from his head.

The schoolboy, who was preparing to sit his Highers at the time, also suffered a broken ankle and fractured eye socket.

He had to take two weeks off school and spent months on crutches.

