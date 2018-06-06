  • STV
  • MySTV

Edinburgh Fringe launches events programme for 2018

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

There will be more than 3500 shows this year, the largest number in the festival's history.

Shows: Programme launched in Edinburgh.
Shows: Programme launched in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe has launched its programme for 2018 with 3548 shows on offer, the largest number in the event's history.

The performances cover a wide range of themes including the Me Too movement, the centenary of the First World War and "our lives online."

This year will also see the relaunch of street events, with more than 250 shows a day taking place on the Royal Mile.

New venues include Fireside under the arches of East Market Street and Cranston Caravan Club, which offer performances in a 1960s caravan.

Famous faces taking part include former Neighbours star Jason Donovan and broadcaster Esther Rantzen.

The IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson will debut her play Sitting by Katherine Parkinson, while Hi-de-Hi! star Su Pollard will have a solo show titled Harpy.

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1417280-jason-donovan-to-play-run-of-shows-at-edinburgh-fringe/ | default

Performers from 55 different countries will take part this year, with a total of 56,796 performances from the 3548 shows.

The total number of shows has risen by 4.4% from last year.

There will be 697 free shows, 260 shows which allow the audience to pay what they like and 1937 premieres.

Last year there were almost 2.7 million tickets released for shows across the Fringe.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said the theme for this year's Fringe would be "leap into the unknown."

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1416606-royal-wedding-cellist-will-make-edinburgh-festival-debut/ | default

Chief executive Shona McCarthy said: "This year we are encouraging everyone who comes to the Fringe to take a leap into the unknown.

"Whether this is your first or your 50th time visiting the Fringe as a performer or audience member, this is a place where new discoveries wait around every corner.

"There is no other festival in the world that offers such a broad or diverse range of cultural experiences."

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The Fringe continues to innovate, inspire, challenge and delight audiences, providing Scottish artists the opportunity to showcase their work on a renowned platform to industry professionals from across the globe.

"It enables the international arts community to experience all that Edinburgh, our world-renowned festival city, has to offer."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.