Search launched to find woman missing from city home

Kirsty Dixon, 41, was last seen leaving her house on Ferry Road Drive in Edinburgh.

Kirsty Dixon: She hasn't been in contact with anyone.

A search has been launched to find a woman missing from her Edinburgh home.

Kirsty Dixon was last seen leaving her house on Ferry Road Drive at 11.30am on Wednesday.

She was believed to have been in the Waterfront Park area at 12.15am on Thursday.

The 41-year-old has not returned home or been in contact with anyone.

She is white, 5ft 7in and has shoulder length brown hair.

Ms Dixon has a fair complexion and was wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Inspector Keith Mailer said: "Kirsty has not returned home in the past day and has not been seen since Thursday morning, which increases the concern for her safety and wellbeing.

"Anyone who knows her current whereabouts should contact police immediately.

"I'd also urge Kirsty to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know she's safe."

