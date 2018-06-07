Edinburgh woman missing overnight found safe after search

The 41-year-old went missing from her home in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.

Found: Kirsty Dixon was missing in Edinburgh.

An Edinburgh woman who had been missing for more than 24 hours has been found safe and well.

Kirsty Dixon had not been seen since leaving her home in the capital at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

A major search was launched for the 41-year-old after local police officers issued an appeal on Thursday morning.

Kirsty was traced in Edinburgh shortly after the appeal was launched.

Police have thanked the public for their help.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.