E-fit appeal after machete robber caught on camera

More than £100 was stolen during the raid on a Tesco petrol station.

Caught on camera: Police want to speak with this man. Police Scotland

CCTV images and an e-fit have been released by police investigating an armed robbery.

A man brandished a machete at two workers in a Tesco petrol station in Penicuik, Midlothian, before stealing more than £100.

The staff were left "terrified" during the raid at the Edinburgh Road shop around 9.25am on Saturday morning.

Police want to speak with a man described as being white, late teens to early 20s and around 5ft 8ins tall.

He had a medium build, short blond hair, a black tight-fitting hooded jacket with a logo on the breast pocket, grey cotton tracksuit bottoms and dark shoes.

Detective Sergeant James Welsh from Dalkeith CID said: "This was a terrifying incident for the staff within the petrol station, though, thankfully, neither were injured as a result.

"We are conducting significant inquiries within the Penicuik area to identify the person responsible and anyone who can assist us is urged to contact police immediately.

"Anyone who knows the identity of the male pictured or who has any other information relevant to the investigation should get in touch.

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote 1373 of June 2. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.