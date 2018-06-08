The hoglet was born at the Scottish SPCA's centre in Clackmannanshire on Tuesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5795234282001-tiny-hedgehog-piglet-born-at-scottish-wildlife-centre.jpg" />

A tiny newborn hedgehog called Piglet is being cared for at a wildlife centre in Scotland.

The hoglet was born at the Scottish SPCA's national wildlife rescue centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, on Tuesday.

Affectionately dubbed Piglet by volunteers at the animal welfare charity, he has been hand-reared as his mother ate the rest of her young.

Piglet will be released back into the wild in around two months' time.

Hoglet: Piglet is hand-reared so his mother doesn't eat him. Colin Seddon

Centre manager Colin Seddon said: "Piglet was born in our care after his mum was admitted although we soon made the decision to hand-rear him as she ate the rest of her young, which is not uncommon with hedgehogs.

"He's currently being hand reared by wildlife assistant April Sorley and has to be given milk every three to four hours."

The Scottish SPCA is urging people to take extra care when tidying up their garden after they admitted a number of hedgehogs with lacerations from a strimmer, which proved fatal.

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal is asked to call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.