Man threatened by gang wearing skull masks in house raid

Police said the victim was robbed by five men in Blackburn, West Lothian, on Wednesday.

Police: The alarm was raised in the early hours of Wednesday. STV

A gang wearing skull masks threatened and robbed a man after they broke into his home.

Police said the 29 year-old victim was subjected to a frightening ordeal between midnight and 1am on Wednesday.

The suspects entered his home in Blackburnhall Gardens, Blackburn, West Lothian and stole a number of personal items.

Detective Constable Scott Jordan said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim who was thankfully left uninjured.

"I would be eager to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area in the days prior to Wednesday night, or who witness the suspects arriving or leaving the area in the early hours of 6 June.

"Equally anyone who has any information relevant to the inquiry or that can help us trace those involved is asked to contact us as soon as possible."

The victim was left uninjured and the five suspects are believed to have left the area in a vehicle.

All five are in their 20s and were wearing skull masks and dark tracksuits.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Livingston CID on 101, quoting incident number 0198 of 6 June, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

