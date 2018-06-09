Investigation launched after dead body of man found
Police say that the man's death is being treated as unexplained.
Police in Fife have launched an investigation after a dead body was found in Cowdenbeath.
The 49-year-old man was found within a property on Park Street, Crosshill on Saturday.
Officers investigating the death say it is being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries are at an early stage."
