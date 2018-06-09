Investigation launched after dead body of man found

Police say that the man's death is being treated as unexplained.

Investigation: Dead body found.

Police in Fife have launched an investigation after a dead body was found in Cowdenbeath.

The 49-year-old man was found within a property on Park Street, Crosshill on Saturday.

Officers investigating the death say it is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries are at an early stage."

