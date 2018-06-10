In Pictures: Thousands march to celebrate vote centenary

Thousands of women and girls took part in the mass procession through Edinburgh.

Procession: March through Edinburgh. STV

Thousands of women and girls have marched through the streets of Edinburgh to celebrate theeir 100th year of being allowed to vote.

The capital was a sea of handmade banners, period costumes and the colours of the suffragette movement fas around 15,000 attended the march dubbed "Processions".

The Processions march united females of all ages from across the country to form a living artwork, and a snapshot of life for women in the UK today.

The march followed the route of a suffragette protest that took place in 1909 when the movement was it its height.

Similar events were also taking place in London, Cardiff and Belfast on Sunday.

Organisers called it a once-in-a-lifetime mass participation artwork, celebrating one hundred years since the first British women won the right to vote.

Family affair: Grandmother, mother and daughter attend event. STV

One hundred women artists were commissioned to work with communities across the UK to create 100 centenary banners for the Processions.

Arts and community organisations worked with artists from up and down the country in an extensive public programme of creative workshops.

Votes for women: Many were in themed fancy dress. STV

This was done to recreate the women who came together on the streets a hundred years ago and used handmade flags, banners, pins and rosettes made themselves visible.

The workshops focused on text and textiles, echoing the practices of the women's suffrage campaign, and the banners were made to represent and celebrate the diverse voices of women and girls from different backgrounds.

Feminism: The radical notion that woman are human beings. stv

In a variation of bright colours and with some eye catching the signs the women marched through the Scottish Capital and along Princes Street.

Among the themes signs were signs that read "Strong wummin: Know them, Be them, Raise them" and "find your voice".

Another said "Feminism: the radical notion that women are human beings."

March: Thousands of women and girls in Edinburgh. STV

Speaking ahead of the event Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop, said: "Processions is a great opportunity to celebrate the centenary of some women getting the vote, an important milestone in our country's history.

"As we mark this anniversary and while we have come a long way since 1918, this event also offers an occasion for us all to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that still lie ahead.

Procession: Find your voice. STV

"Equality for women is at the heart of the Scottish Government's vision for an equal Scotland and our Programme for Government set out our ambitions, including legislating for gender balance on public sector boards, creating a new Advisory Council on Women and Girls, and piloting a returners project to help women back in to the workplace after a career break.

"Our goal for all women and girls - in Scotland and around the world - is that they have a fair chance to succeed in life, no matter their gender."

Banner: Our procession has no finish line. stv

The Processions started at 2pm and finished at around 4pm.

Everyone involved was given a green, white or violet scarf to wear to create the coloured stripes in the Procession.

Strong wummin: Know them, be them, raise them. stv

In 1918, the Representation of the People Act gave the first British women the right to vote and stand for public office.

