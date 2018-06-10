  • STV
  • MySTV

In Pictures: Thousands march to celebrate vote centenary

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Thousands of women and girls took part in the mass procession through Edinburgh.

Procession: March through Edinburgh.
Procession: March through Edinburgh. STV

Thousands of women and girls have marched through the streets of Edinburgh to celebrate theeir 100th year of being allowed to vote.

The capital was a sea of handmade banners, period costumes and the colours of the suffragette movement fas around 15,000 attended the march dubbed "Processions".

The Processions march united females of all ages from across the country to form a living artwork, and a snapshot of life for women in the UK today.

The march followed the route of a suffragette protest that took place in 1909 when the movement was it its height.

Similar events were also taking place in London, Cardiff and Belfast on Sunday.

Organisers called it a once-in-a-lifetime mass participation artwork, celebrating one hundred years since the first British women won the right to vote.

Family affair: Grandmother, mother and daughter attend event.
Family affair: Grandmother, mother and daughter attend event. STV

One hundred women artists were commissioned to work with communities across the UK to create 100 centenary banners for the Processions.

Arts and community organisations worked with artists from up and down the country in an extensive public programme of creative workshops.

Votes for women: Many were in themed fancy dress.
Votes for women: Many were in themed fancy dress. STV

This was done to recreate the women who came together on the streets a hundred years ago and used handmade flags, banners, pins and rosettes made themselves visible.

The workshops focused on text and textiles, echoing the practices of the women's suffrage campaign, and the banners were made to represent and celebrate the diverse voices of women and girls from different backgrounds.

Feminism: The radical notion that woman are human beings.
Feminism: The radical notion that woman are human beings. stv

In a variation of bright colours and with some eye catching the signs the women marched through the Scottish Capital and along Princes Street.

Among the themes signs were signs that read "Strong wummin: Know them, Be them, Raise them" and "find your voice".

Another said "Feminism: the radical notion that women are human beings."

March: Thousands of women and girls in Edinburgh.
March: Thousands of women and girls in Edinburgh. STV

Speaking ahead of the event Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop, said: "Processions is a great opportunity to celebrate the centenary of some women getting the vote, an important milestone in our country's history.

"As we mark this anniversary and while we have come a long way since 1918, this event also offers an occasion for us all to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that still lie ahead.

Procession: Find your voice.
Procession: Find your voice. STV

"Equality for women is at the heart of the Scottish Government's vision for an equal Scotland and our Programme for Government set out our ambitions, including legislating for gender balance on public sector boards, creating a new Advisory Council on Women and Girls, and piloting a returners project to help women back in to the workplace after a career break.

"Our goal for all women and girls - in Scotland and around the world - is that they have a fair chance to succeed in life, no matter their gender."

Banner: Our procession has no finish line.
Banner: Our procession has no finish line. stv

The Processions started at 2pm and finished at around 4pm.

Everyone involved was given a green, white or violet scarf to wear to create the coloured stripes in the Procession.

Strong wummin: Know them, be them, raise them.
Strong wummin: Know them, be them, raise them. stv

In 1918, the Representation of the People Act gave the first British women the right to vote and stand for public office.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.