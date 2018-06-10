Two injured after blaze breaks out at sheltered housing

Fire crews called to the complex in Dunfermline on Sunday evening.

Two people were injured after a fire broke out at a sheltered housing complex in Fife.

Firefighters from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Dollar Court in Dunfermline at 8.50pm on Sunday.

There were reports of three properties alight in the building.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended.

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The call came in at 8.50pm after the fire service was alerted to a fire at a sheltered housing complex in Dunfermline.

"There was a report of a fire in multiple properties and three single storeys were alight.

"There were two casualties who were passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"We extinguished the fire at 9.24pm and remain at the scene."