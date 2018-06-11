Cow loose on M9 causes delays for rush hour commuters
Traffic Scotland warned: 'There's a cow on the hard shoulder causing udder chaos'.
A cow which wandered on to the hard shoulder of the M9 caused delays for rush hour commuters.
The animal was spotted on the side of the road between Junction 9 and Junction 10 near Stirling at around 7.45am on Monday.
It caused delays stretching back to the Pirnhall Roundabout until it was herded back into a field shortly before 8am.
On Twitter, Traffic Scotland warned drivers: "There's a cow on the hard shoulder causing udder chaos.
"Traffic is slow in the area."
They later added that the cow had "mooooved" back into its field and traffic was returning to normal.
