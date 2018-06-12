Hainan Airlines will fly between Edinburgh and Beijing via Dublin twice a week.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5796526362001-first-direct-flight-from-china-to-scotland-touches-down.jpg" />

The first ever direct flight between China and Scotland has touched down.

Hainan Airlines will fly between Edinburgh and Beijing via Dublin twice a week from June 12.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said the city is the second most popular UK destination for Chinese tourists after London.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for the airport, for the city and for the country," he said.

"Tourism is one of our biggest economic drivers and still has masses of potential to unleash."

Economy secretary Keith Brown added: "This new air link between Scotland and China is excellent news, helping to strengthen relations between our two countries and build on the cultural and economic links that we already share."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently visited China with the aim of boosting Scottish exports to the rapidly-growing eastern economy.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.