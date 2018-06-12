Dad who killed baby girl who would not stop crying jailed

Traherne Williams hurled his three-month-old daughter Sophia on to a couch in West Lothian.

Royal Hospital: Sophia was treated for catastrophic brain damage (file pic). Google 2017

A father who killed his three-month-old daughter because he could not stop her crying has been jailed for six-and-a-half-years.

Traherne Williams hurled Sophia Williams on to a couch, causing catastrophic brain damage.

A judge heard Williams had become "absolutely frustrated" that the baby would not feed.

The 23-year-old later lied to a doctor, telling her Sophia had fallen at a family centre they had been staying at in Broxburn, West Lothian.

Sophia never recovered and died in hospital in June 2016.

Williams returned to the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to culpable homicide.

His lawyer Ian Duguid said Williams plans to help inexperienced adults struggling with life when he is released from jail.

Lord Matthews told Williams: "You became frustrated and threw the defenceless child - your own flesh and blood - onto a sofa.

"This was before she had any chance to engage in the gift of life."

Williams smiled at his partner Shannon Main as he was led to the cells in handcuffs.

The pair originally faced a murder charge.

Williams instead admitted to the reduced charge, while Main's not guilty plea was accepted.

A hearing last month was told Main intends to stand by Williams.

Social workers were involved with the family from when Sophia was just two weeks old amid concerns about the couple's parenting abilities.

