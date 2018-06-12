Man threatened bakery staff with knife and demanded food

Police are hunting the suspect following the attempted robbery in the Scottish Borders.

Wanted: Man threatened staff with knife. PA

A man threatened bakery workers with a knife during an attempted robbery.

The suspect, who was wearing a blue Lacoste tracksuit, entered the bakery before brandishing the blade at staff and demanding food.

The incident took place at around 3.30am on Tuesday in the Howegate area of Hawick in the Scottish Borders.

No one was injured in the incident but police said it was a "frightening experience" for staff and have issued a description of the man they are looking to trace.

He is described as white, in his mid-twenties and around 5ft 11 with a medium build.

He was wearing a blue Lacoste tracksuit and light blue gloves.

Inspector Kevin Harris from Hawick Police Station said: "While no one within the bakery was injured, this was a frightening experience and we are pursuing various lines of local inquiry to identify the male responsible.

"If you were within the Howegate area during the early hours of Tuesday morning and saw anything suspicious, or if you have any information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately."

