Children treated to day trip for Edinburgh Taxi Outing

Around 120 children with special needs enjoyed a picnic as part of the annual tradition.

Taxis: Vehicles were decorated. STV

Children with special needs have been treated to a day out as part of the 72nd Edinburgh Taxi Trade Children's Outing.

Around 120 children were taken in a convoy through the city for a picnic in Archerfield, East Lothian.

The annual event is organised by the city's taxi trade, with 65 vehicles involved this year.

The children were picked up at Edinburgh Zoo and driven via Haymarket, Princes Street and the Royal Mile.

They stopped at Luca ice cream shop in Musselburgh before heading to the coast.

In keeping with tradition, the cabs were decorated with balloons and colourful figures.

The taxi outing, which is free of charge for the families involved, began in the wake of the Second World War in 1947 and has continued ever since.

