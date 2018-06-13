Family of Suzanne Pilley to make new appeal to find body

The bookkeeper's family will appear on Crimewatch as the search for her remains continues.

Murder: Suzanne was killed by David Gilroy more than eight years ago.

The family of murder victim Suzanne Pilley will make a renewed appeal for information to help find her body.

The Edinburgh bookkeeper's family will appear on the BBC's Crimewatch show on Wednesday morning.

Suzanne, 38, was murdered by her colleague David Gilroy more than eight years ago.

Gilroy was jailed for life in 2012 but her remains have never been found.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5747543307001-suzanne-pilley-appeal.jpg" />

He is thought to have transported her body in the boot of his car to somewhere in Argyll and Bute.

Suzanne's family will be joined on Crimewatch by detective superintendent Stuart Houston, who has launched an investigation to locate her remains.

Her sister Gail and mother Sylvia spoke of their family's "unbearable" pain earlier this year.

Gail said: "Every time she's mentioned, you struggle with the fact she's not been found.

"It's hard to think about her because we just don't know where she is and that's the first thought that comes into your head when she's mentioned is just, 'where are you?'.

"So it's just extremely difficult to not know where she is and to not have laid her to rest. She wasn't treated with any dignity in her death, she was discarded."

Sylvia added: "I feel and my husband feels it's as if she didn't matter and she's gone and we can't do anything about it.

"So we have to rely on the public. If they're out and about in that area - maybe dog walkers. "We've been fortunate with the forestry workers, who have been very good.

"Any position that looks like it's been disturbed, they notify the police.

"And we're very grateful for that. Because we hope one day she will be found."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting Operation Mica.

