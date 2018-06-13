'Bogus workman' held after homeowners lose thousands

A 41-year-old man has been charged by police following frauds in the Scottish Borders.

The bogus workmen targeted homeowners in the Scottish Borders.

A man has been charged after homeowners were conned out of thousands of pounds.

Three owners paid for building work to be carried out on their properties in the Scottish Borders between January and June this year.

Police said "insufficient work had been undertaken for the sums paid" by the homeowners in Selkirk and Greenlaw.

A 41-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples said: "We treat all reports of fraud with the utmost seriousness and carry out a thorough investigation whenever such offences are brought to our attention.

"If you would like to report a crime of this nature then please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

