Man charged after 'threatening bakery staff with knife' 

A 24-year-old man was arrested after the alleged incident on Tuesday morning.

Arrest: A 24-year-old man has been charged.

A man has been arrested and charged following an alleged attempted robbery at a bakery in the Scottish Borders.

The 24-year-old is said to have entered the bakery in Hawick on Tuesday with a knife before demanding food.

He then allegedly fled the shop empty-handed.

He is due to appear in Selkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples said: "We recognise the alarm this incident caused the local community and have moved quickly to make an arrest.

"Acquisitive crime, particularly those involving weapons, will not be tolerated and whenever such incidents occur we will respond appropriately to bring those responsible to justice."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.