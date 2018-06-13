Teens on motorbike injured after crash with police vehicle

Two 16-year-olds are in hospital following the smash in Midlothain on Wednesday morning.

Crash: The two teens have been taken to hospital. Google

Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after their motorcycle was involved in a crash with a police vehicle in Midlothian.

At around 4.20am on Wednesday, emergency services were called to Salters Road in Dalkeith after reports of an incident.

The two 16-year-olds were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Midlothian are investigating following a road traffic collision on Salters Road in Dalkeith.

"The incident happened at around 4.20am on Wednesday 13 June when a motorcycle was involved in a collision with a police vehicle.

"Two 16-year-old youths were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The public are asked to avoid the area if possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.