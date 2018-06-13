  • STV
Bus driver injured and tram derailed in crash near airport

Dan Vevers

Emergency services are on the scene following the incident on Wednesday evening.

A bus driver has been injured after a crash which derailed a tram near Edinburgh Airport.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.30pm on Wednesday of a collision between a tram and a single-decker bus.

The male bus driver has been taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The tram driver and ticket conductor were treated at the scene by paramedics and their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Six passengers on the tram at the time are not believed to be injured and there were no passengers on the bus, which is used to transport passengers between the long-stay airport car parks and the terminal building.

There is expected to be disruption to traffic for some time, police said.

Edinburgh Trams tweeted that services "will be short running between the Gyle Centre and York Place" as a result of the collision.

However, Lothian Buses are currently accepting tram tickets to help people trying to travel to and from Edinburgh Airport.

The airport warned visitors it was experiencing a build-up of traffic around the site.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We are attending after a road traffic collision involving a single-decker bus and a tram near to Edinburgh Airport.

"The tram has been derailed as a result of the collision."

He added: "A Police Scotland investigation is underway and anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.