Woman fighting for life after being hit by roof slate

Emergency services were called to Dalry Road in Edinburgh at 9.40am on Thursday.

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a roof slate while walking out a flat.

The woman has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.

It comes as Storm Hector continues to batter Scotland with high winds and heavy rain.

The road has been closed while investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to the Dalry area at around 10am on Thursday following reports a person had been hit by falling masonry.

"A female in her 40s was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 9.40am to attend an incident on Dalry Road in Edinburgh.

"We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one patient was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital."

