Film Fest in the City kicks off on Friday in Edinburgh

The free outdoor cinema event is hosting a variety of family friendly films.

Cinema: The events are free for all. Film Fest in the City

Friday marks the opening of this year's Film Fest in the City in Edinburgh.

The outdoor cinema takes place over three days at St Andrew's Square Garden.

Films such as The Greatest Showman and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? will be shown at the open-air cinema this June.

The cinema is provided by Essential Edinburgh (EdinEvents) in partnership with Edinburgh International Film Festival and Mackays, Scotland's biggest producer of marmalade and jam.

The event will be free and a ticket is not required - just pop along and enjoy.

Sponsors Mackays will be serving up complimentary Dundee Marmalade sandwiches for all at Paddington screenings, alongside a Paddington fancy dress competition and savoury and sweet hampers featuring a range of their authentic jams, marmalades and chutneys.

Friday Films

4.30pm - 6.55pm WONDER WOMAN

7.05pm - 8:50pm CASABLANCA

9.00pm - 10.50pm TOP GUN

Saturday Films

10am - 11.55am THE INCREDIBLES

12.15pm - 1.50pm PADDINGTON

2.00pm - 3:45pm BIG

4.00pm - 5.45pm WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT?

6.10pm - 8.20pm MOULIN ROUGE!

8.40pm - 10.50pm THOR: RAGNAROK

Sunday Films

10am - 11.45am PADDINGTON 2

12pm - 1.45pm JASON AND THE ARGONAUTS

2.10pm - 3.55pm THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

4.10pm - 5.55pm GHOSTBUSTERS

6.10pm - 7.50pm BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA

8.15pm - 10.45pm STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

