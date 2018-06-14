Campaign launched for William Wallace national holiday

Research by the Edinburgh Dungeon found more than 70% of Scots support the idea.

William Wallace: 42% declared him 'the bravest Scot ever'.

An Edinburgh tourist attraction is to launch a campaign to introduce a new national holiday to William Wallace.

Research by the Edinburgh Dungeon found the majority of Scots (72%), would support a day to celebrate William Wallace with 42% declaring him "the bravest Scot ever".

More than a third of people who took part in the study (38%) also say they have more of an affinity with Wallace than St Andrew.

A total of 500 people across Scotland over 16 took part in the survey which was conducted online by Censuswide between June 8 and 11.

The Edinburgh Dungeon will launch a campaign for a new national holiday to mark Scotland's Braveheart.

A week-long series of campaigning and petitioning will be held in various locations with Scots encouraged to rally together and #VoteWallace.

Poll stations, horseback tannoys and Wallace's army march are planned to mobilise voters, culminating with the launch of the attraction's seasonal summer show Braveheart's Revenge on June 29.

Edward Evans, Edinburgh Dungeon general manager, said: "The results of our survey speak for themselves; the Scottish public have loudly declared their pride in William Wallace and agree that he should be honoured with his very own national holiday.

"Wallace resonates with modern Scots much more than St Andrew, and there is currently no national holiday or celebration of his life.

"We firmly believe we can all show our pride and passion for this great Scot by coming together to #VoteWallace and calling for him to be remembered in this way."

Gary Stewart, Society of William Wallace convener, added: "A holiday for a National Wallace day is a fantastic idea and we at the Society completely support this.

"A national day for our national hero would be a fitting tribute to what Wallace achieved for Scotland."

Votes will be taken via social media polls @EdinDungeon for the National Wallace Day to take place annually on August 23, the date of Wallace's execution.

