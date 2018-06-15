Festival fronted by Toploader axed as only 200 tickets sold

Organisers of the inaugural Fifefest have been forced to cancel the event after poor sales.

Toploader: Fifers won't be dancing in the moonlight (file pic). ©STV

A festival in Fife has been cancelled after only 200 tickets were sold.

Toploader, QFX and View frontman Kyle Falconer had been booked to play the inaugural Fifefest in Rosyth on August 4.

However, after failing enough to generate ticket sales to cover costs organisers were forced to pull the plug on the event.

Anyone who bought a ticket will be refunded in full at point of purchase.

A festival spokesman said: "Fifefest have unfortunately had to make the decision to cancel the festival.

"With ticket sales struggling to get past a couple of hundred and only six weeks to go it's not financially viable to continue, we are surprised and shocked after booking such a fantastic line up over two stages that ticket sales have struggled.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support shown and to the people that bought tickets. Ticket refunds are available from the ticket outlet you used."

Ticket holders took to social media to express their disappointment at the news.

Ryan Connor posted: "Honestly can't believe that this has been cancelled after booking so many brilliant acts, my band wasn't playing and even I think this is a joke, come back when you can deliver what you promise.

And Sam Montgomery said: "Should've waited it out a bit longer lads, ticket sales would've been a lot better closer to the festival."

