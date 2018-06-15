Plan to revamp 'neglected' Calton Hill set for approval

Concerns were raised about the deterioration of the iconic Edinburgh site.

Hill: Site boasts stunning views of the city.

A plan to revamp Calton Hill in Edinburgh is set to be approved, amid fears it is "neglected and deteriorating" compared to other landmarks.

A report has recommended making improvements to the view from the hill, as well as repairing pathways, steps and improving facilities.

The site, which is home to the famously unfinished National Monument, hosts several events throughout the year and overlooks many spectacular parts of the city.

Councillors will consider a new management plan and the creation of a forum to implement the initiative for the iconic city park next week.

The former City Observatory is already being converted into a gallery and restaurant in a £1.1m project.

A draft management plan, launched last year and commissioned by Edinburgh World Heritage, noted several improvement had to be made.

'Considering that this group of buildings is chiefly responsible for the city's appellation Athens of the North, the deterioration of the fabric should be a trigger for immediate action.' Report

It said: "Calton Hill is often spoken of as the most culturally important place in Edinburgh after the Castle.

"However, in comparison it is a neglected and deteriorating resource.

"The proposed landscape improvements will go a long way to reversing the neglect of the landscape, but the larger task of conserving and reusing the buildings remains.

"Even in a city with a plethora of significant 18th and 19th century Classical buildings the lack of care for this group is notable, matched by the lack of visitor facilities on Calton Hill."

Plan: Famously unfinished National Monument.

It continued: "Considering that this group of buildings is chiefly responsible for the city's appellation Athens of the North, the deterioration of the fabric should be a trigger for immediate action."

It noted overgrown vegetation was encroaching on views from the hill, including the southerly viewpoint looking towards Arthur's Seat.

Steps, pathways and walls were also deteriorating, it said.

Concerns were also raised about littering, graffiti and antisocial behaviour on Calton Hill.

A comprehensive programme of works to improve infrastructure at the site has been recommended.

This includes upgrading lighting, restoring the steps providing access to the hill and removing trees to improve the views.

There are also plans for improved WiFi connections and better outdoor furniture.

Hill: Overgrown vegetation blocking views. © Collective

Council officials have recommended the plan be adopted.

Adam Wilkinson, director Edinburgh World Heritage, said: "The Calton Hill management plan, commissioned by Edinburgh World Heritage, and with the support of City of Edinburgh Council, clearly states that the park in its current poor state does not match its importance to Edinburgh and to Scotland.

"It presents a detailed and comprehensive summary of current issues and failings, articulates a vision for its future and recommends a new partnership approach for its management, all of which is welcome.

"We urge City of Edinburgh Council to adopt the plan and allocate adequate resources, both in terms of people and money, to ensure that the plan is successfully implemented over the coming years."

