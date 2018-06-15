Armed robbers threatened to chop up police officers

Colin Lindsay and Kevin Tully admitted raiding the couple's home in Edinburgh.

Police: Home was ransacked. PA

Two armed robbers threatened to chop two police officers into bits when they robbed their home.

Colin Lindsay, 22, from Edinburgh, and Kevin Tully, 31, admitted entering the home of police officers Evan Finnegan and Kirsty Ramm, who was then 30 weeks pregnant.

They brandished knives and a knuckleduster, robbing them of jewellery, two iPods, two television sets, a soundbar, an Xbox, a laptop, four mobile telephones and a car key.

The armed robbery happened at the couple's Edinburgh home on February 12.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lindsay and Tully also admitted an armed robbery at 69-year-old couple Derek and Mary Laing's home in Currie, Edinburgh, the previous day.

They stole jewellery, a watch, a knuckleduster, two iPods, a knife, a set of playing cards, a sewing box and cash.

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie said: "At around 9.30pm, Ms Ramm let out one of her dogs and did not lock her back door.

"Shortly afterwards they heard a noise in the hallway and Lindsay, who was dressed in black, walked in holding a large bladed knife and had a knuckleduster on his left hand."

'Shortly afterwards they heard a noise in the hallway and Lindsay, who was dressed in black, walked in holding a large bladed knife and had a knuckleduster on his left hand.' Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie

Lindsay told the couple to stay calm and not do anything stupid.

He then said: "I'm going to chop you into bits. I've been told to come in here and chop you."

Lindsay added: "I'm the hardest guy in this area," and kept threatening to chop Mr Finnegan.

Mr Ronnie said: "They told him that Ms Ramm was pregnant and that their children would be home soon and he said he would be gone by then."

Tully, who had a knife, then entered the living room. He had items taken from the house in his pockets.

The couple were then taken upstairs to their bedroom, which had been ransacked, and told to wait in their en-suite bathroom for 45 minutes with the door locked.

Mr Finnegan looked out of the bathroom window and saw a silver Vauxhall Corsa drive off.

The same car was spotted at the scene of the robbery in Currie the previous night.

Mr and Mrs Laing were wakened at 1.40am by their doorbell ringing and then tapping at the side kitchen door.

Mr Laing opened the blinds and was confronted by Tully dressed all in black and wearing a balaclava and carrying what appeared to be a machete.

Tully kicked in the door and told Mr Laing: "Don't f***ing move or I'll kill you."

Mrs Laing in a state of panic unlocked the front door and was confronted by Lindsay, holding a piece of wood.

Mr Ronnie said: "He struck her on the head with the piece of wood. She pleaded with him to stop, telling him she had a heart condition. She believed he was trying to kill her."

'She pleaded with him to stop, telling him she had a heart condition. She believed he was trying to kill her.' Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie

Lindsay then started shouting at Mr Laing: "Where's the f***ing watches, the money in the safe."

He was told by Mr Laing they did not have any and began punching at the pensioner.

When they left Mr Lindsay saw a silver car with black wheel trims driving off at speed.

The court heard that a tip-off revealed that Lindsay and Tully were responsible for the crimes and had access to the car.

They were found in a flat in Doddingston Row, Edinburgh, and a number of the stolen items were recovered from there.

Judge Lord Mulholland deferred sentence on both accused until next month and ordered an assessment of the risk they pose to the public.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.