Children and parents protest Edinburgh school merger plans

Dozens attended a demonstration at the city chambers as the council consults on plans.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5798012850001-school-merger-protest.jpg" />

Dozens of children and parents have protested against proposals to close and merge schools in Edinburgh.

The Save Our Schools group demonstrated outside the city chambers on Friday afternoon.

The city council is consulting on plans to merge some schools together and build at least one new school in the west of Edinburgh.

Pupils and parents from Currie Community High School, Wester Hailes Education Centre, Woodlands Special School and Balerno High School are among the group which demonstrated.

They called on councillors to select the first of four options for the new education estate, which involves no change to the catchment or capacity of Wester Hailes Education Centre.

