Boy, ten, seriously injured in hit-and-run on city street
The boy was struck by a vehicle on West Granton Road in Edinburgh.
A ten-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after he was knocked down in a hit-and-run in Edinburgh.
The boy was struck by a vehicle on West Granton Road in the north of the city around 2pm on Saturday.
Police say the driver failed to stop at the scene.
The vehicle involved is thought to be a white BMW.
Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.
