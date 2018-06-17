Appeal to help identify pedestrian killed in road crash

Officers say they have been unable to identify a young man who died in Fife.

Appeal: Man knocked down near Crossgates. Google 2018

Police have appealed for help in identifying a young man who was knocked down and killed on a road in Fife.

The pedestrian was hit by a people carrier on the B925 road near Crossgates around 11.45pm on Saturday.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by the Renault Trafic MPV.

Neither the driver or passengers in the people carrier were hurt.

Sergeant Fraser Cameron, of the roads policing unit at Glenrothes, said: "At this time we have not been able to identify the young man killed in this tragic collision as he was carrying no form of identification with him.

"We are appealing for anyone who may be able to help us identify him to call police at Glenrothes on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 4806 of June 16."

The road was closed for around six hours as an investigation was carried out.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.