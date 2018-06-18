Scottish wildcat kittens may provide 'lifeline' for species

The two rare Scottish wildcats were born in April 2017 at Edinburgh Zoo.

Kitten: Starting to explore habitat. RZSS/Siân Addison

Two rare Scottish wildcats born at Edinburgh Zoo may provide a lifeline for the iconic species.

The kittens will join a conservation breeding programme which is hoped will save the species from extinction in the wild through future reintroductions.

The kittens, born in April, have only recently started to emerge from their den and explore their habitat.

David Barclay, RZSS cat conservation project officer, said: "Scottish wildcats are facing severe threats due to cross-breeding with domestic and feral cats, disease transfer and accidental persecution.

"Wildcat populations have suffered a sharp decline in Scotland in recent decades with studies suggesting there may be as few as 115 Scottish wildcats left in the wild, making them one of the UK's most endangered mammals.

"Our conservation breeding programme and work with partners in Scottish Wildcat Action, the national conservation project, is therefore vital.

"Every birth is a potential lifeline and improves the chances of a genetically healthy population that can act as a source for future wildcat release."

