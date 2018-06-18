Fifteen-year-old boy dies after being struck by taxi

James Morrison was pronounced dead on the B925 near Crossgates, Fife, on Saturday.

Police: Road was closed for six hours. Police Scotland

A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a taxi.

James Morrison was pronounced dead on the B925 road near Crossgates, Fife, at 11.45pm on Saturday.

The road was closed for six hours following the incident, which involved a Renault Traffic MPV.

Officers said neither the driver or the passengers of the taxi were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

