Driver suffers 'life-changing' eye injury in road rage row

A man, 48, was left injured following a fight with another driver in Edinburgh.

Gogarburn Roundabout: Driver left with serious injuries. Google 2018

A man has suffered a serious, possibly life-changing, eye injury following a road rage incident.

The 48-year-old, who was driving a red Range Rover Evoke, was injured in an altercation with another driver outside their vehicles at the Gogarburn Roundabout in Edinburgh on Thursday morning.

It is thought the other man, who was wearing business clothes and driving a dark-coloured car, may also have suffered facial injuries during the incident.

The Range Rover driver was treated at the Eye Pavillion in Lauriston Place, and will need further treatment there.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened between 8am and 8.30am.

Detective Sergeant Carrie-Ann Reid said: "The victim has sustained a particularly serious and possibly life changing injury to his eye and our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances that resulted in this altercation taking place.

"We believe the other driver may also have sustained some facial injuries during this incident and anyone who can help identify him is asked to come forward.

"In particular, we would like to speak to a member of the public, who was possibly driving a silver Peugeot car, and is believed to have tried to intervene and assist. This individual is also urged to get in touch.

"Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation, is also urged to come forward."

Police said inquiries are ongoing as they try to trace the driver of the dark-coloured car, which may be a BMW or Audi.

Following the attack, the vehicle drove off east on South Gyle Broadway near to the Gyle Shopping Centre.

The driver is described as being white, in his mid-30s to mid-40s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build and short, possibly shaved, dark hair.

