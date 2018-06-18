Young woman sexually assaulted after boarding train

A man exposed himself then tried to get the passenger to touch him, police said.

Police want to speak with this man. BTP

A young woman was sexually assaulted by a man after she boarded a train in Edinburgh.

The victim, from Northamptonshire, boarded the 5.05pm Edinburgh to Newcastle service on Sunday, May 20.

A man sat next to her and as the train departed he inappropriately touched her.

British Transport Police say he also exposed himself and tried to get the victim to touch him and accompany him to the toilets.

Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and identified a man they want to speak to regarding the incident.

Detective Constable Colin Dore said: "The man left the train at Newcastle after asking the victim to follow him to his house.

"After reviewing CCTV on the train we have identified a person we'd like to speak to about what happened and I'd urge anyone who knows who he is to contact us.

"The victim has been left extremely distressed following this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.