Scottish wildcat kittens caught playing at Edinburgh Zoo

The kittens are part of an ambitious conservation breeding programme to save the species.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5798904737001-news-180618-wildcat-16x9.jpg" />

Two kittens born as part of the conservation breeding programme at Edinburgh Zoo have been spotted playing in their nest.

The Scottish Wildcat is classed as endangered and officers hope the kittens will provide a lifeline for the iconic species.

It is hoped future generations of the species will be reintroduced to the wild.

David Barclay, RZSS cat conservation project officer said: "While it is always a joy to see the excitement in the visitor's faces as they catch a glimpse of the kittens exploring their enclosure, it is an even greater feeling knowing that young wildcats like these could be the saviour of the species in Scotland.

Wildcat: The species is endangered. RZSS

"The Scottish wildcat is facing the very real threat of extinction due to hybridisation with domestic and feral cats as well as habitat loss and accidental persecution.

"However, together with our partners in Scottish Wildcat Action, Scotland's national conservation project for the species, we will continue to deliver conservation efforts for the species and make sure we give them the greatest hope of survival for future generations."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.