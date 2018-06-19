Man injured after being struck by taxi in hit-and-run

The incident happened on Princes Street in Edinburgh city centre at 4.20pm on Saturday.

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a taxi in a hit-and-run.

A 41-year-old man was hit by a black cab across from Next which then failed to stop and drove off.

He suffered a serious ankle injury and was taken to hospital before being released.

Sergeant Fraser Wood: "This incident resulted in the taxi's nearside wing-mirror being broken off and so it is highly unlikely that the driver would be unaware they were involved in a collision.

"We are keen to hear from members of the public who were on Princes Street at the time and witnessed what happened, or who can help us identify the person driving the taxi.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

