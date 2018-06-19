Samurai sword seized after police shoot man with Taser

The 20-year-old was arrested at a house in the Borders after a woman was injured.

Taser: Man shot with stun gun in Borders (file pic). Rui Vieira/PA Wire/PA Images

A man was shot with a Taser before being arrested at a house in the Borders where police seized a samurai sword and a crossbow.

They were called to Howden Road in Jedburgh at 11pm on Monday after a 48-year-old woman was injured.

The 20-year-old has been charged with weapons offences and is expected to appear at court on Wednesday.

The injured woman is not believed to have been attacked with any of the weapons seized by police.

Police Scotland is equipping 500 officers with Tasers and it is believed to be the first time one of them has used their weapon in the line of duty.

The force said its Taser rollout is in response to a rise in violence against police.

It has also scrapped guidelines preventing firearms officers from being sent to all but the most serious emergencies.

They were introduced after it emerged officers carrying handguns were performing duties like traffic stops.

Assistant chief constable Nelson Telfer said: "Like our colleagues across the UK, we now have a limited number of local officers trained to use Tasers in instances where there is believed to be an immediate threat to the safety of the public or the police.

"The creation of these specially trained officers across our territorial divisions gives local commanders and control rooms additional options when protecting our communities, which may include a quicker response to incidents by officers with Taser capabilities, where appropriate."

A recent survey found nine out of ten Scottish police officers want to carry a Taser, while two out of three want a gun.

