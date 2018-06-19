Tributes to 'fun-loving son' after 15-year-old hit by taxi

James Morrison died after being knocked down by the cab in Fife on Saturday night.

Tributes: James Morrison died in Fife.

Tributes have been paid to a Fife teenager who was knocked down by a taxi on Saturday night.

James Morrison, 15, from Cowdenbeath, was hit by a Renault Traffic MPV on the B925 near Crossgates at 11.45pm.

Emergency services responded but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

James' family said in a statement: "James was a caring fun-loving son, grandson and brother who would do anything for anybody.

"He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

"The family wish to express their thanks for the messages they have received and they wish to be left to come to terms with their loss."

His sister Tammi added: "James was a wee raj and my wee best pal from birth.

"A bond that can't be broken. I will love and miss him everyday."

Inspector Brenda Sinclair said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of James Morrison at this time and we are continuing with our investigation to establish exactly what has happened.

"I would urge any motorists or members of the public who were in the area of the B925 on Saturday evening and witnessed the collision to contact police immediately if they have not already done so.

"Similarly, if you believe you have any other information relevant to this inquiry then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101.

