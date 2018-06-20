Star line-up announced for Obama's Edinburgh charity dinner

Michelle Obama will be the key note speaker at the charity event.

Scottish band Deacon Blue and soul singer Beverly Knight have been named as the musical acts to perform at a forthcoming charity dinner with Michelle Obama.

Welsh comedian Rob Brydon will compere the evening, while five-time Olympic medallist Dame Katherine Grainger will act as moderator of the conversation with the former US first lady.

Mrs Obama is to visit Edinburgh on July 17 to speak at The Hunter Foundation (THF) event.

THF founder Sir Tom Hunter said: "Ricky Ross and Deacon Blue are up there on the world stage as fantastic Scottish musicians that command any venue in the world and it's a real honour they have agreed to play for charity.

"Likewise Rob Brydon is one of the fastest-witted comedians of the day and it will be a real pleasure having him both compere for the evening and do a stand up set. Beverley Knight is widely regarded as one of Britain's greatest soul singers.

"We are also thrilled to have inspiring Scottish sports sensation, Dame Katherine Grainger, moderating the conversation with Michelle Obama. It should be an absolutely fantastic evening."

Mrs Obama is expected to speak about her time in the White House at the special fundraising dinner in the EICC.

It comes after her husband, former US president Barack Obama, visited Scotland in May 2017 for a similar event with the foundation, as well as playing a round of golf at St Andrews.