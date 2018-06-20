Woman grabbed from behind and assaulted by man on footpath

The 59-year-old was walking in East Lothian when she was attacked on Tuesday.

Footpath: Longniddry Bents. Google

A woman has been left extremely distressed after she was grabbed from behind and attacked on a public footpath.

The 59-year-old was walking along the path leading from car park 1 to car park 2 in Longniddry Bents, East Lothian, at around 4.25pm on Tuesday when she was approached and indecently assaulted by the man.

The suspect made off towards car park 2 after the victim screamed during the assault.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses in a bid to catch the man responsible.

Officers have released a description of the man and have asked anyone who thinks they may recognise him to contact them as soon as possible.

He is described as white, in his fifties, around 5ft 9ins tall with a large overweight build and wearing a white polo-shirt with coloured hoops and grey jogging bottoms.

Constable Kris Macleod from Haddington Police Station said: "While the victim has not been injured, this attack has left her extremely distressed and we are eager to hear from anyone who can help us trace the suspect.

"If you were in the area of the car parks at Longniddry Bents on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed what happened, then please contact police immediately.

"We would also urge anyone with any other information relevant to this ongoing investigation to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact Haddington Police Station via 101.

