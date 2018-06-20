Woman seriously injured after two-bus crash in city street

A Lothian Buses service was involved in a head-on smash with a private coach in Edinburgh.

Buses: Drivers' condition unknown.

A woman has been seriously injured after two buses were involved in a head-on crash in Edinburgh.

The vehicles collided shortly before 9am on Ferry Road, near the junction with Craighall Road in the north of the city.

Pictures on social media showed a Lothian Bus had collided with a private coach.

Police Scotland said Ferry Road had been closed.

A woman has been taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Lothian Buses said the number 14 and 21 services would be diverted.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 8.58am to attend an road traffic collision on Ferry Road in Edinburgh.

"We dispatched two ambulances, a paramedic response unit, our special operations team and a manager to the scene.

"One female patient was transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh."