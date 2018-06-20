Attempt to set house on fire as residents slept inside

The occupants were alerted by the smell of fumes during the incident in the Scottish Borders.

Deanhead Drive: Incident occurred in the early hours. 2018 Google

An attempt to set a house on fire while residents slept inside has prompted a police investigation.

The occupants of the address in Deanhead Drive, Eyemouth, were alerted by the smell of fumes at around 4am on Monday.

Police found an unsuccessful attempt had been made to set the door alight, with officers launching an ongoing inquiry to trace those responsible.

Detective sergeant Callum Peoples, from Galashiels CID, said: "Fortunately the door did not actually catch fire, or this could have been a far more serious incident, given there were people within the address at the time.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the Deanhead Drive area during the early hours of Monday morning and would urge those with information to come forward.

"Similarly, if you can help us identify the culprits then please also contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact Galashiels CID on 101, quoting incident number 323 of June 18.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.