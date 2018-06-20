Driver dies as car careers off M9 and smashes into tree
Emergency services were called to the busy route near Linlithgow on Wednesday.
A driver has died after a car careered off the M9 and smashed into a tree.
Emergency services were called to the busy route near Linlithgow at 1.10am on Wednesday.
A 71-year-old man was found dead in a blue Ford B-Max which crashed into a field next to the southbound carriageway.
The road was closed for more than six hours before reopening at 6.45am.
Sergeant Andy Gibb said: "Tragically a man has died as a result of this collision and our sympathies are with his family at this time.
"We are still working to establish exactly what has happened and so motorists who were on the road prior to 1.10am on Wednesday and have information relevant to our investigation should contact police immediately."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
